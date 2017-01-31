Open enrollment starts Feb. 6
The open enrollment application period runs from Feb. 6 to April 28. Parents who wish to enroll in another school district can apply online at http://dpi.wi.gov/open-enrollment . Online enrollment is highly recommended, said Patrick Gasper, communications specialist for the Janesville School District.
