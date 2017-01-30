Officials say 39-year-old man killed in Janesville fire
A 39-year-old male was killed in a fire Sunday night at 603 S. Main St., Janesville Fire Chief Randy Banker said Monday at a press conference. The home has two units, with an apartment on the first floor and another on the second.
