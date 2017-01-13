More

A new Center for Public Integrity Report shows cities across Wisconsin are trying to get different political campaigns to pay their police protection bills, in many cases these total tens of thousands of dollars. In Green Bay, for instance, the report shows Democratic Nominee Hillary Clinton still owes $11,000.

