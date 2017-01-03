Medical examiner's office identifies ...

Medical examiner's office identifies woman found dead in Lustig Park

The woman found dead Monday in Lustig Park was identified Wednesday night as Whitney Carlson, 26, of Madison, according to a news release from the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office completed a forensic autopsy on Carlson's body Tuesday, and there was no significant inflicted trauma discovered during the examination, according to the release.

