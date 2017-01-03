Medical examiner's office identifies woman found dead in Lustig Park
The woman found dead Monday in Lustig Park was identified Wednesday night as Whitney Carlson, 26, of Madison, according to a news release from the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office completed a forensic autopsy on Carlson's body Tuesday, and there was no significant inflicted trauma discovered during the examination, according to the release.
