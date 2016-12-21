Mary Irene Neuenschwander, Brodhead, WI

Mary Irene Neuenschwander, Brodhead, WI

Mary Irene Neuenschwander, age 85, of Brodhead, died on Friday, December 30, 2016 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. She was born on November 6, 1931 in Argyle Township, Wisconsin, the daughter of Walter and Helen Dunlavy.

