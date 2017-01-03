Man arrested in chainsaw thefts

12 hrs ago

A man arrested this week in Grant County is being sought by the Rock County Sheriff's Office and jurisdictions around the Midwest for thefts of chainsaws and other equipment. Rock County will issue a warrant for James Stroup, 46, of Rockford, Illinois, so he can answer charges here after Grant County is done with him, said Capt.

