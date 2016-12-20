Kolste to serve on seven committees
Rep. Debra Kolste, D-Janesville, has been reappointed to four Assembly committees and will serve on three others, according to a news release. Kolste was reappointed to the Health, Transportation, Small Business Development and Public Benefits Reform committees.
