Kolste to serve on seven committees

Rep. Debra Kolste, D-Janesville, has been reappointed to four Assembly committees and will serve on three others, according to a news release. Kolste was reappointed to the Health, Transportation, Small Business Development and Public Benefits Reform committees.

