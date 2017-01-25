Judy Ziegler, M.D., Janesville, WI
Judy Ziegler, M.D., age 62, of Janesville, died at home on Sunday, January 22, 2017, surrounded by her family, following an 11-month battle with cancer. She was born in Garnett, KS, on July 23, 1954, the daughter of George Junior and Rebecca Price.
