Jordan "Deets" White, Janesville, WI
Jordan R. "Deets" White, age 23, of Janesville who has been missing since November 8, 2016 was found deceased on Sunday, January 1, 2017 in Rock County, WI. He was born in Janesville, WI on August 4, 1993, the son of Jill and Jeff Johnston, and Matthew and Teresa White.
