Janesville Police seek help identifying retail theft suspect

The Janesville Police department is seeking public help to identify a suspect wanted for retail theft, according to a police department news release. The suspect allegedly stole two speakers from Target at 2017 Humes Road, Janesville on Monday, Jan. 9., according to the news release.

