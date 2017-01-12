Janesville Police Officers Read to YW...

Janesville Police Officers Read to YWCA Children as Part of - Fight Crime: Invest in Kids' Program

Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore, Officer Denise Stutika, Officer Shane Punzel, Sergeant Aaron Ellis and Officer Laurie Valley came to read to the P4J students at the YWCA Rock County in Janesville on Monday, Dec. 19. The Janesville Police Department believes "that high-quality early education helps our children get a strong start in life. Early education not only helps kids get ready for school, it can also help us prevent crime and keep our communities safe."

