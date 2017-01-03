Janesville police look to save lives with softer approach
There was a time when that would have meant a house surrounded by officers with weapons drawn until the man gave up - or police went in to disarm him. The man was sober the next day, and police officer Erin Briggs met with him at his house, had a long conversation and eventually put him in touch with the Veterans Administration to get the treatment he needed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
