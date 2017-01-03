Janesville police look to save lives ...

Janesville police look to save lives with softer approach

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

There was a time when that would have meant a house surrounded by officers with weapons drawn until the man gave up - or police went in to disarm him. The man was sober the next day, and police officer Erin Briggs met with him at his house, had a long conversation and eventually put him in touch with the Veterans Administration to get the treatment he needed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
janesville nude website Wed david 2
News Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI Jan 2 Donna-Annisa-Elsh... 2
Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16) Dec 28 Anonymous 2
Apple vs android (Jun '16) Dec 28 Anonymous 3
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... Dec 19 Horror of Paul Ryan 6
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec 9 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,514 • Total comments across all topics: 277,641,858

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC