Janesville man arrested on 4th OWI

14 hrs ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A Janesville man was arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense drunken driving near McFarland early Sunday morning, according to a news release. Anthony A. Stiklestad, 38, was arrested by a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper at about 1:51 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 90/39, according to the release.

