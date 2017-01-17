Janesville man arrested on 4th OWI
Shane M. Garthwaite, 41, of 226 Valley Drive, Janesville, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Beloit Avenue and Reuther Way after he was passed out at the wheel in traffic. It was Garthwaite's fourth OWI offense, according to the release.
