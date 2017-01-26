Greatest show on Earth is closing, but Delavan circus legacy lives on

Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey, which called itself The Greatest Show on Earth, announced earlier this month it was closing in May, after rallying for years against a difficult economy, changing tastes in entertainment and pressure from animal rights groups. When Ringling Brothers made a decision to retire its performing elephants two years ago because of protests, attendance dropped even lower than predicted, according to Feld Entertainment, which owns Ringling Brothers.

