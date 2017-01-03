Glen Loyd Videos: Magpies menacing ea...

Glen Loyd Videos: Magpies menacing eagles

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Wikipedia says magpies are considered one of the most intelligent animals in the world, and the only non-mammal species able to recognize itself in a mirror. They often pull the tail feathers of other birds and steal their lunch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
janesville nude website Jan 4 david 2
News Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI Jan 2 Donna-Annisa-Elsh... 2
Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16) Dec 28 Anonymous 2
Apple vs android (Jun '16) Dec 28 Anonymous 3
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... Dec 19 Horror of Paul Ryan 6
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec 9 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,892 • Total comments across all topics: 277,676,857

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC