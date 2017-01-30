Firefighters respond to fire at Janes...

Firefighters respond to fire at Janesville scrap dealer

Friday Jan 27 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Fire fighters attend to a fire Friday, January 27, 2017, at Jeff's Scrap Metal in Janesville. No one was injured, according to Kathy Bass who was inside when the fire began.

