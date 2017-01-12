Federal agents search rural Janesvill...

Federal agents search rural Janesville residence

Read more: The Janesville Gazette

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives recently raided a rural Janesville residence but won't say why or what happened. The bureau requested a Rock County Sheriff's Office dog to search a house at North Connor Road the morning of Jan. 4, according to a sheriff's office report.

