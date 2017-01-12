Eugene "Gene" F. Sheppard, Janesville...

Eugene "Gene" F. Sheppard, Janesville, WI

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Eugene F. "Gene" Sheppard, age 92, a longtime Janesville resident and business owner, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, January 11, 2017, at his home. He was born August 9, 1924, in Janesville, the youngest child of the late Hiram R. & Ellen Sheppard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
janesville nude website Jan 10 Anon 3
News Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI Jan 2 Donna-Annisa-Elsh... 2
Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16) Dec 28 Anonymous 2
Apple vs android (Jun '16) Dec 28 Anonymous 3
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... Dec 19 Horror of Paul Ryan 6
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,391 • Total comments across all topics: 277,920,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC