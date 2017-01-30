Demonstrating for tolerance, proteste...

Demonstrating for tolerance, protesters switch from 'F-k Trump' to 'F-k Paul Ryan'

Maybe they're not the most creative, but liberal protesters are certainly consistent. Angry about the administration's refugee pause, a New York demonstration alternated last night between chants of "Fuck Trump" and "Fuck Paul Ryan!" Streamlined and functional, the four letter rallying cry perfectly epitomizes the protests currently sweeping the nation's coastal metropolises.

