Demonstrating for tolerance, protesters switch from 'F-k Trump' to 'F-k Paul Ryan'
Maybe they're not the most creative, but liberal protesters are certainly consistent. Angry about the administration's refugee pause, a New York demonstration alternated last night between chants of "Fuck Trump" and "Fuck Paul Ryan!" Streamlined and functional, the four letter rallying cry perfectly epitomizes the protests currently sweeping the nation's coastal metropolises.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan 18
|lurker
|3
|janesville nude website
|Jan 10
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan 2
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec '16
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC