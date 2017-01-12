Darlene J. McWilliams, Janesville, WI
Darlene J. McWilliams, age 70, of Janesville died unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, January 7, 2017. She was born in Janesville on December 22, 1946, the daughter of the late Kenneth and M. Arlene Jensen.
