Candidates on April election ballot

Candidates for seats on a city council, village board of trustA ees or town board of supervisors had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file nomination papers to get their name on the ballot. A primary will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, to trim the roster for the April ballot in a race for State Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Oconowomoc School District Board of Education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.