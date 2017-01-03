Candidates on April election ballot
Candidates for seats on a city council, village board of trustA ees or town board of supervisors had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file nomination papers to get their name on the ballot. A primary will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, to trim the roster for the April ballot in a race for State Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Oconowomoc School District Board of Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|janesville nude website
|8 hr
|david
|2
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Mon
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|3
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec 19
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec 9
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC