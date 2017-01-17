Candidate to hold meet and greet
Janesville School Board candidate Benjamin Dobson is hosting his first meet-and-greet event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at G.R.'s Sandwich Shoppe, 2100 Milwaukee St., Janesville. "I want people to join me for this event so we can discuss ideas, concerns, and questions they may have," Dobson said in a news release.
Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
