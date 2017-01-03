Buck named to U.S. House Rules Committee

Buck named to U.S. House Rules Committee

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Windsor, was named Tuesday to the House Rules Committee for the 115th Congress by House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, Wisc., and House Rules Committee Chairman Pete Sessions, R-Dallas, Texas. The Committee determines when and how bills are considered on the House floor through special orders known as "special rules."

