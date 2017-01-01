Body pulled from Rock River near Jane...

Body pulled from Rock River near Janesville Sunday afternoon

According to the Janesville Police Department, a boater found a body partially submerged in the Rock River Sunday afternoon. Police say officers were called to the 1400 block of Afton Road around 3 p.m. Fire crews helped recover the body.

