Body found in Rock River

Emergency responders received a call for a water rescue near the 1400 block of Afton Road on Janesville's southwest side at 3:04 p.m. A boater had spotted a body partially submerged in the water, according to a news release. The Janesville police and fire departments recovered the body of "what appears to be" an adult male, according to the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.