Body found in Rock River
Emergency responders received a call for a water rescue near the 1400 block of Afton Road on Janesville's southwest side at 3:04 p.m. A boater had spotted a body partially submerged in the water, according to a news release. The Janesville police and fire departments recovered the body of "what appears to be" an adult male, according to the release.
