Birth: Kaleigh Marie Austin, Jan. 10

Kaleigh Marie Austin, 7 pounds, 6 ounces and 20 inches long, was born at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, to Brande and Dan Austin, Juda, at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.

