Beloit man dies from fire injuries

Saturday

CITY OF BELOIT A 29-year-old Beloit man has succumbed to his burn injuries from a house fire last Sunday. Investigators say the fire in the porch area of the house on Liberty Avenue likely started from smoking materials being too close to combustibles.

