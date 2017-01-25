Arthur "Mike" Raber, Janesville, WI
Arthur M. "Mike" Raber, age 59, of Janesville, died on Monday, January 23, 2017 at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Menominee, WI on November 22, 1957, the son of Arthur and Carol Raber.
