2 Janesville protests scheduled
Beloit Together and Standing Up for Racial Justice-Beloit are sponsoring the first demonstration, set for noon Saturday at Jefferson Park, . Protestors will then gather in front of Ryan's constituent services office in the Olde Towne Mall, 20 S. Main St. Plans are to protest President Donald Trump's executive order restricting refugees and other immigrants from some Muslim-majority countries and about Trump's intent to build a wall along the Mexican border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan 18
|lurker
|3
|janesville nude website
|Jan 10
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan 2
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec '16
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC