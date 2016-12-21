Woman reports scam call from person p...

Woman reports scam call from person pretending to be with Bliss Communications

Tuesday Dec 20

A Janesville woman reported receiving a scam call looking for credit card information Monday from what her phone's caller ID falsely indicated was Bliss Communications.

