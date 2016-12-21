Wisconsin conservative talk show host ends 23-year run
A leading voice in conservative radio who helped promoted the Republican political agenda in Wisconsin but was outspoken in opposing Donald Trump, retired from his popular radio show Monday. Milwaukee talk radio host Charlie Sykes said his decision to end a 23-year run at WTMJ-AM was made before his opposition to Trump garnered national attention.
