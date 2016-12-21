Public record for Dec. 19, 2016
9, Janesville, at 8:03 p.m. Saturday at home on possession of heroin. - KIM M. CARLSON , 56, of 1553 Kildeer Lane, Janesville, at 10:54 p.m. Saturday in Janesville.
