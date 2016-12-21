Police: Masked man robs Campbell's 5 Points Mobile, Janesville
The incident was reported just before 2 a.m. at Campbell's 5 Points Mobil, 600 W. Milwaukee St., according to a department news release. Police said the man, armed with a semi-automatic handgun, had already fled the scene with tobacco products in an unknown direction by the time they arrived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec 19
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec 9
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Baldwin, Feingold push for early voting
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|House Speaker Paul Ryan to hit campaign trail w...
|Oct '16
|nodof
|12
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC