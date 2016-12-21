Police find domestic-violence suspect wearing pink bunny suit

A criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court does not explain why the accused Janesville man was wearing the suit. Milton police arrested Rick J. Irving, 35, of 641 Williams St., Janesville, on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property, both as acts of domestic abuse, as well as obstructing an officer and six counts of bail jumping, according to the complaint.

