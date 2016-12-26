Madison girl spends Christmas helping homeless
A Madison girl is spreading the holiday cheer far beyond her family this year. The only thing 11-year-old Shayaire Dotson wanted for Christmas this year was to help the homeless in her community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|janesville nude website
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec 19
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec 9
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Baldwin, Feingold push for early voting
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC