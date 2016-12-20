Janesville man faces charges in string of burglaries
A Janesville man faces several felony charges after a string of burglaries of power tools, electronics and at least one handgun in November and December, according to a criminal complaint. Michael J. Ruud Jr., 25, of 3323 Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|3
|janesville nude website
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec 19
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec 9
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Baldwin, Feingold push for early voting
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC