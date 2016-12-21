Jacob F. Richter, Janesville, WI
Jacob F. Richter, age 87, of Janesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at St. Mary's Janesville Hospital, due to complications of pneumonia and kidney failure. He was born in Boscobel on January 13, 1929, the son of Anthony and Anna Marie Richter.
