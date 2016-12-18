Ice jam on Rock River near Afton causing minor flooding
WKOW Meteorologist Max Tsaparis says minor flooding is currently happening on the river banks in Janesville and Afton, with mainly low-lying spots and agricultural areas affected. National Weather Service officials expect water levels to rise to 9.1 feet, just above the flood stage of 9 feet.
