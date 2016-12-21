Herman L. Clegg
Herman L. Clegg, 84, of Brodhead, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. He was born on March 31, 1932, in Nabb, Ind., the son of Carl and Ella Clegg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Anonymous
|3
|janesville nude website
|Wed
|Anonymous
|1
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec 19
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec 9
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Baldwin, Feingold push for early voting
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC