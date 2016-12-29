Happening Now: Two rushed to hospital...

Happening Now: Two rushed to hospital after I-39 crash near Janesville

State Highway Patrol Deforest Post dispatch says the left lane of I-39 Northbound near mile marker 174 is closed after a three vehicle wreck. It happened around 6 a.m., Thursday morning.

