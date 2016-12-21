Edgerton man arrested on reckless homicide charge

An Edgerton man accused of providing the drugs that caused a 2013 overdose death was arrested Wednesday on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide. Lucian L. Lainberger III, 27, of 824 W. Fulton St., Edgerton, was arrested on charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, maintaining a drug house, possession of heroin, delivery of a Schedule II narcotic and felony bail jumping after police executed a search warrant at his home, according to a press release.

