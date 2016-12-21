Edgerton man arrested on reckless hom...

Edgerton man arrested on reckless homicide charge

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Janesville Gazette

An Edgerton man accused of providing the drugs that caused a 2013 overdose death was arrested Wednesday on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide. Lucian L. Lainberger III, 27, of 824 W. Fulton St., Edgerton, was arrested on charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, maintaining a drug house, possession of heroin, delivery of a Schedule II narcotic and felony bail jumping after police executed a search warrant at his home, according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... Dec 19 Horror of Paul Ryan 6
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec 9 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
News Baldwin, Feingold push for early voting Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Oct '16 Jeelander 2
News House Speaker Paul Ryan to hit campaign trail w... Oct '16 nodof 12
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,916 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,883

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC