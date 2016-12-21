Edgerton couple arrested on heroin-re...

Edgerton couple arrested on heroin-related charges

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

An Edgerton couple have been arrested on drug charges just days after their son was arrested on heroin-related first-degree reckless homicide charges. Lucian L. Lainberger II, 51, of 824 W. Fulton St., Edgerton, was arrested Friday on one count each of maintaining a drug residence, party to the crime of delivery of Schedule II narcotics and possession of marijuana, according to a news release from the Edgerton Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... Dec 19 Horror of Paul Ryan 6
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec 9 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
News Baldwin, Feingold push for early voting Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Oct '16 Jeelander 2
News House Speaker Paul Ryan to hit campaign trail w... Oct '16 nodof 12
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,916 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,879

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC