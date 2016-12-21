Edgerton couple arrested on heroin-related charges

An Edgerton couple have been arrested on drug charges just days after their son was arrested on heroin-related first-degree reckless homicide charges. Lucian L. Lainberger II, 51, of 824 W. Fulton St., Edgerton, was arrested Friday on one count each of maintaining a drug residence, party to the crime of delivery of Schedule II narcotics and possession of marijuana, according to a news release from the Edgerton Police Department.

