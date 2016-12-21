Denis JW Melaas, 68

Denis JW Melaas, 68

Monday Dec 19

Denis JW Melaas, 68, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 in his home, after a short time with cancer. He was surrounded by his loved ones.

