December deep freeze is coldest in years
People walk around to view the live outdoor nativity hosted by Cargill United Methodist Church in Janesville on Saturday night. The church canceled its Sunday night show because of extreme cold weather expected that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec 19
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec 9
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Baldwin, Feingold push for early voting
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|House Speaker Paul Ryan to hit campaign trail w...
|Oct '16
|nodof
|12
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC