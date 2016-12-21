Credit card fraud arrests made by Janesville police
Four people are in custody at the Rock County Jail after being arrested on multiple credit card fraud charges Wednesday night by Janesville police. The arrests were made around 9 p.m. Wednesday near businesses at the Pine Tree Plaza, Deerfield Drive, Dammen said.
Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
