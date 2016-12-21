Clarice Jane Zirk-Phillips, Janesville, WI/formerly of Black River Falls, WI

Clarice Zirk-Phillips, 81, of Janesville, WI/formerly of Black River Falls, WI, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2016, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. She was born May 2, 1935 in Mauston, WI, to Clarence and Maxine Markgraf.

