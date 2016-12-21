Agronomy workshop coming to Janesville
The UW-Madison Department of Agronomy will offer eight crop production and management meetings next month to review this year's harvest and educate farmers about the upcoming growing season. Professors Joe Lauer, Dan Undersander and Shawn Conley will review how certain crop varieties performed this year, analyze the recent record harvest and provide planning tips for spring production.
