TJC invests in Invo

The Jordan Company has made an undisclosed investment in Jamison, Pennsylvania-based Invo Healthcare Associates , a provider of behavioral health and other therapeutic services to individuals with special needs. Last December, T he Wicks Group of Companies acquired a controlling stake in Invo from Post Capital.

