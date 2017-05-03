TJC invests in Invo
The Jordan Company has made an undisclosed investment in Jamison, Pennsylvania-based Invo Healthcare Associates , a provider of behavioral health and other therapeutic services to individuals with special needs. Last December, T he Wicks Group of Companies acquired a controlling stake in Invo from Post Capital.
