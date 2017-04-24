Life sentence in shooting at 2014 non...

Life sentence in shooting at 2014 nonviolence concert

Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. A Strawberry Mansion man was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison Monday in a shooting at a 2014 nonviolence concert at Philadelphia's Dell Music Center.

